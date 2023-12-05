MillenniumPost
Madan Mitra admitted at SSKM Hosp

BY MPost5 Dec 2023 6:29 PM GMT

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Monday evening after he complained of breathing issues.

A senior official in the hospital said that Mitra had complained of a high fever also.

He was admitted to the Woodburn Ward. He had also been suffering from chest pain. He is suspected to be suffering from pneumonia. Several tests were performed on Mitra and the doctors are waiting for the reports.Sources in the hospital said that Mitra’s health condition was stable. He has been kept under monitoring. He later went home and had to be admitted to the hospital in the late evening.

