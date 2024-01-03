Maa Sarada’s 171st birth anniv celebrated with grandeur

Several centres of Ramakrishna Math and Mission observed the 171st birth anniversary of Sri Sri Maa Sarada Devi.

Special pujas and Yagnas were organised in Belur Math and Bagbazar Mayer Bari (mother’s house).

Sri Ramakrishna looked upon Sarada Devi as a special manifestation of the Divine Mother of the universe.









In 1872, on the night of the Phala-harini-Kali-puja, he ritualistically worshipped Sarada Devi as the Divine Mother, thereby awakening universal Motherhood latent in her. Sri Ramakrishna worshipped Sodosi (a form of Dasha Mahavidya) and he imagined the 16-year-old incarnation of Aadi Shakti (Sodosi) within Maa Sarada Devi while worshipping.

Endearingly known as ‘Holy Mother’, Sri Sarada Devi, the spiritual consort of Sri Ramakrishna, was born on December 22, 1853 in a Brahmin family in Jayrambati, a village adjoining Kamarpukur in Bengal. Her father, Ramachandra Mukhopadhyay, was a pious and kind-hearted person, and her mother, Shyama Sundari Devi, was a loving and hard-working woman.