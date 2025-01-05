Maa Flyover’s EM Bypass-bound flank to remain shut at night

Kolkata: The Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass bound flank of the Maa Flyover will be closed for vehicular movement for eight hours every night for maintenance work.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, an overall repair of the road began from Sunday. In the first phase, the EM Bypass-bound vehicles coming along the AJC Flyover will have to reach Park Circus Seven Point crossing for further journey. The vehicles will have to avail Suhrawardi Avenue, Darga Road, Park Circus Bridge number 4 and Park Circus Connector to reach EM Bypass. This diversion will continue till the work is completed. However, the other flank of the Maa Flyover will remain open. After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed his annoyance over the restrictions of two wheeler movement along the Maa Flyover, police recently started allowing the two wheeler riders to avail Maa and AJC flyovers.

