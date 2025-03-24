Maa Flyover: Two injured as bike skids

Kolkata: A woman and a youth were injured in a road accident after a motorcycle skidded of the carriageway on Maa Flyover on Monday morning.

The injured motorcyclist and the pillion rider were admitted in two different hospitals with multiple injuries. According to sources, on Monday morning the woman identified as Arya Bharati of Domjur in Howrah had booked an app-based bike taxi ride to Sector V in Salt Lake. She was supposed to appear at an office there for an interview. Around 7:30 am while passing through the Kohinoor Market area on Maa Flyover, the motorcyclist somehow lost balance and hit the guard wall.As a result the motorcyclist identified as Akash Poddar and Bharati fell on the road.

Due to the impact, the helmet which Bharati was wearing flew off from the flyover and fell on the Park Circus connector. While Bharati was admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass near Kasba, Poddar was admitted to the SSKM Hospital. It was suspected that the helmets of both the injured person came off from the head at the time of accident as the helmet strap was not tight enough.

“In many such cases people even died due to head injury despite wearing helmets. When wearing it, the strap must be in touch with the chin so that in case of any impact, the helmet stays in its place. Wearing helmets without locking the strap or a loose strap are similar to not wearing helmets in case of any accident,” said a traffic cop.