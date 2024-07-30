Maa Flyover: Two escape unhurt after car topples

Kolkata: Two persons, including the driver of a car, miraculously escaped unhurt after the car toppled on Maa flyover after it rammed into the median divider on Monday morning.



Sources said that on Monday around 5:45 am, a car was moving towards Park Circus along the Maa flyover. Just before the turn over the Parama Island the driver somehow lost control and the car rammed into the median divider and toppled, blocking the main carriageway.

The divers of other cars travelling through the Maa flyover informed the police.

Meanwhile, two persons including the driver of the car came out unhurt. Later, the driver was detained by the police. Also, traffic cops cleared the road within a short period of time.

As the volume of traffic was less in the morning, no major traffic congestion

took place.

It is suspected that the car was moving at a high speed and just before the bend, the driver might have attempted to reduce speed by applying a sudden brake which resulted in the accident.

On Sunday, a minor boy was killed in a road accident on the Garden Reach flyover.

It was alleged that the boy was riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and was riding the two-wheeler at

high speed.

At the middle point of the flyover, he lost control and rammed into the

median divider.