Maa Flyover: One hurt in collision of 3 cars

Kolkata: A man was injured in a collision involving three cars in a row on the Maa flyover on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, around 1:30 pm vehicles were moving towards Park Circus from Science City on the EM Bypass when a car, allegedly driven rashly, rammed into another near Kohinoor Market. The impact caused a chain reaction, with the second vehicle colliding with a third.

The driver of one of the cars sustained multiple injuries and was first taken to a private hospital before being shifted to another. Police detained the driver of the offending car and initiated legal proceedings.

He is being interrogated to determine the reason for his reckless driving, and whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

Police sources noted that accidents are frequent on the Maa flyover despite speed restrictions. Over the past month, about 10 accidents have been reported, several of them fatal. Most of the serious cases involved two-wheeler riders without helmets, who often accelerate beyond control and lose balance while turning or braking suddenly.