Maa flyover: 2 die as motorcycle rams guard wall

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma has said that the turning point on the Maa flyover above the Parama Island is suspected to have some sort of technical issues.

Verma, while asked about an accident that had claimed two lives on Sunday morning, mentioned that police after checking the CCTV footage assume that the accident can be prevented at that spot. “We are working on the issue about how the accidents can be prevented. We will talk with the KMC, KMDA and Urban Development department about the issue. Speed must be reduced.

However, if the accident happens even after reducing the speed, we must ensure that no person loses his

life,” Verma said. On Sunday morning, a motorcycle bearing registration number WB 07F 3940 was moving towards Park Circus from Chingrighata along the Maa flyover. Around 6:30 am while passing through the turn above Parama Island, the motorcyclist identified as Dilshad Alam (22) lost control and rammed the guard wall. As a result, Alam and the pillion rider identified as Anish Rana (18) fell down on the road at the crossing of Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and Park Circus connector. They were rushed to SSKM Hospital where both of them were declared brought dead. It is suspected that the motorcyclist lost control due to over speeding.