‘Maa Bonodurga’ Puja at Baikunthapur forest set to commence on January 13

Siliguri: Deep inside the Baikunthapur forest near Siliguri, the ‘Bonodurga Maa Temple’ stands as a symbol of devotion and mystery. On January 13, Maa Bonodurga Puja will once again commence and will draw thousands of devotees from North Bengal and beyond, continuing a tradition that dates back to the British era.

The puja festival celebrated on the full moon night of the Bengali month of Poush has deep historical and cultural significance. It is believed that the temple marks the secret abode of Bhavani Pathak and Devi Chaudhurani, legendary figures immortalised by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devi Chaudhurani.

Locals associate the place mentioned in the novel — Delhivita, Chander Khal — with this temple, located about 2.5 kilometres inside the forest under the Dabgram Fulbari Assembly constituency.

The origins of the puja trace back to the time of Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak, who are said to have initiated this ritual. Initially referred to as “Thunthunir Puja,” the worship of Maa Bonodurga became a tradition upheld by the local Rajbangshi community.

Over the years, a committee was established, and the puja has since grown into a major religious and cultural celebration. This year marks the 44th year of the puja being organised by the committee. The puja is conducted late at night,

adhering to strict traditions established by the Bonodurga Puja Committee. According to the committee’s secretary, Raju Saha, only committee members will be allowed to attend the rituals on the night of January 13 for safety reasons. Devotees can visit the temple from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the puja and the next day.

“This year, we have implemented a few restrictions for the safety of the pilgrims. As elephants and wild animals arrive at the temple after dark, general people have been restricted from staying at the temple during the puja.

Earlier, all were allowed to stay at the temple during the puja,” Saha said. Forest personnel will be deployed throughout the area during the puja to ensure safety. A special route has been marked for entering the temple where forest guards will also be deployed.