M G Road: Pedestrian injured as bus rams 2 other buses

Kolkata: A pedestrian was injured and a few passengers of three buses suffered minor injuries after a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus hit two buses in a row on M G Road on Friday afternoon. According to sources, around 1:05 pm, a bus of AC-54 route (Howrah-Rathtala) was moving towards Central Avenue along the M G Road.



While passing through the M G Road and Rabindra Sarani crossing, the driver somehow lost control and rammed behind a mini bus and another WBTC bus from route VS-2 (Howrah-Airport). A pedestrian identified as Ashok Shaw somehow came in the way of the mini bus when the accident took place.

Due to the impact of the collision, the mini bus hit the pedestrian and came to a halt. Shaw was immediately rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) by the traffic cops performing duty near the accident spot, where he was admitted. Sources informed that he suffered injuries on his right hand and waist.

Later, police seized the three buses involved in the accident and detained the drivers. A case has been registered at the Burrabazar Police Station.