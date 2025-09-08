A visitor looks through a telescope as the moon rises ahead of the lunar eclipse, at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, in Kolkata, on Sunday. The longest total lunar eclipse visible from India since 2022 will occur on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, astronomers said. They added that this is the first time since July 27, 2018, that an entire total lunar eclipse can be observed from all parts of the country. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface