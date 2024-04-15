LS polls: ‘Tribal vote becomes pivotal in North Malda seat’

Malda: In the electoral landscape of North Malda, the indigenous populace holds sway, emerging as a crucial determinant in selecting the Member of Parliament (MP). With three Assembly constituencies — Habibpur, Gazole, and Maldaha — anchoring the majority of tribal communities, political contenders are courting their support.



Habibpur, on the India-Bangladesh border, boasts a tribal populace comprising nearly 30 per cent of its residents. This election season witnesses a staggering 2,58,026 electors, with tribal concentrations in Habibpur and Bamongola blocks. Additionally, communities like Rajbanshi, Namashudras and Matuas contribute to the demographic mosaic. Surrounding Habibpur, Gazole and Maldaha register approximately 21 per cent and 10 per cent tribal representation respectively.

The political arena witnesses a strong contest as parties vie for tribal allegiance. Former Left MLA Khagen Murmu’s defection to the BJP in 2019 solidifies the saffron stronghold. Babulal Marandi’s presence, along with strategic alliances, underscores BJP’s bid to consolidate tribal support. Meanwhile, TMC’s Prasun Banerjee leverages his law enforcement background to foster tribal camaraderie.

Yet, Congress grapples with organisational lacunae in tribal bastions, once the Left’s stronghold. BJP’s recent electoral triumphs underscore the shifting tribal dynamics, as each constituency now hosts a BJP MLA.

However, discontent simmers within tribal enclaves, particularly regarding the CAA and NRC. Malda district Trinamool’s vice-president, Babla Sarkar, highlights apprehensions over Aadhaar cancellations and purported detention camp plans. Amid these concerns, the Left-Congress coalition hopes to rekindle tribal trust. Echoing this sentiment, CPI(M) district secretary Ambar Mitra anticipates a recalibration towards the Left-Congress alliance. Conversely, BJP remains undeterred, dismissing dissent as TMC-instigated rhetoric.