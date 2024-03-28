LS polls: TMC women’s wing to launch door-to-door campaign

Kolkata: To consolidate the women’s votes in its favour in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the women’s wing of the Trinamool Congress is set to launch a mega door-to-door outreach programme. The main purpose of the campaign is to convince the women folk as to how several schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government, including Lakshmir Bhandar, have benefitted them.



Under this campaign, senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress’ women’s wing will visit the households and distribute a special kit among the female members of the houses. The kit will highlight Mamata Banerjee’s decision to increase Lakshmir Bhandar’s amount. The decision was taken in a meeting led by senior leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy. Leaders will reach out to the women in each booth. A press statement released by Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that a special pamphlet will also be given to the women members of the families through which TMC will seek opinions on whether the BJP leaders are essentially anti-Bengal. The ruling party in the state will also highlight some of the aspects which prove that the BJP-led Centre has deprived the Bengal government of its dues about several schemes.

The pamphlet that will be distributed among the female members of the families will also highlight how the Mamata Banerjee government has been tirelessly working for the welfare of the people through various pro-people schemes. The women’s wing of the party is giving special focus on public meetings involving women and also on small meetings in various pockets. Public rallies will also be held under the caption “Sabai Bolo, Lakshmi Elo”. Another campaign captioned “Aamar Booth-e Ami Sathi” will be undertaken under which the women leaders from the booth level will visit the households and talk to the people. TMC during its campaign among women, will also emphasise how the party has fielded women candidates in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies out of a total 42 in the state. The BJP has so far announced the names of their candidates for 38 seats out of which 7 are women candidates.