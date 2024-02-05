LS polls: ‘TMC will hold adequate influence over new Central govt’

Kolkata: Even as the seat sharing with its INDIA bloc partner Congress failed to materialise in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said it will continue to remain part of it at the national level while claiming that it will have adequate influence over the Central government that will be formed after the Lok Sabha elections regardless of which party wins.



While speaking against the Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that TMC will win all 42 seats in Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will be fighting with the slogan “Is Baar Chalish Paar” (will cross 40 this time).

Ghosh said that no matter who forms the government at the Centre, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be the vital person who will pull the strings in that new government. He clarified that TMC will have enough influence over the upcoming Central government which comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections. Even though this indicates that the TMC is hoping that the INDIA alliance will form the next government at the Centre, it is yet to become clear as to what then will be the equation between the party and the Congress which is giving an impression of being the main powerhouse of the INDIA bloc.

Calling off any chances of a seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee recently took a dig at the grand old party by saying she doubts whether they will be able to bag even 40 seats. However, denying any rift between the two, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that his party’s aim from day one has been to make the INDIA bloc stronger. He said there are some minor issues in West Bengal but clarified that INDIA bloc was not formed for Assembly elections but for Lok Sabha elections where the aim is to dislodge the BJP from the central government.