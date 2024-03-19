LS polls: TMC targets about 10K vote lead in Jalpaiguri Municipality

Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) aims for a lead of at least 10,000 votes from the Jalpaiguri municipal area in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections. Recently, 22 Trinamool councillors from the Jalpaiguri Municipality were briefed on the party’s objectives and assigned specific targets.



Trinamool asserts that efforts have already begun in this regard, although the BJP downplays the significance of these efforts, anticipating substantial support in Jalpaiguri town. Tapan Banerjee, Trinamool’s town block president, expressed optimism, stating: “Since the last Lok Sabha polls, we’ve seen a narrowing margin. We expect greater leads from wards 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, and 17. Trinamool anticipates substantial support even from opposition-held wards.”

Mahua Gope, Trinamool district president, stated: “Responsibilities for the preparation of town polls will be allocated among the Jalpaiguri municipality chairperson, vice-chairman and town block president. The electoral dynamics have evolved since 2019; the electorate is increasingly disillusioned with the BJP’s unfulfilled promises.” However, Shyam Prasad, district BJP general secretary, countered: “In the last Lok Sabha election, Trinamool trailed by 22,000 votes. This time, Trinamool’s defeat will be even more significant. The unprecedented victory Trinamool achieved in the previous municipal election will not be replicated; the electorate will respond accordingly.” Previous electoral data indicates that the BJP candidate secured over a margin of 1,84,000 votes from the Jalpaiguri constituency in 2019. Analysis of votes garnered by both BJP and Trinamool reveals that Trinamool trailed by 22,000 votes in 25 wards of the Jalpaiguri Municipality. However, Trinamool has progressively narrowed this gap in subsequent elections, reducing it to 2,200 votes in the 2021 state Assembly elections.

The Jalpaiguri Municipality boasts a voter population of 68,000, with Trinamool winning 22 out of the 25 wards. Trinamool led the municipality by over 8,000 votes during the municipality election, a statistic that brings relief to Trinamool leaders.