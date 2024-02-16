LS polls: TMC starts wall writing campaign in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Though the official schedule of the Lok Sabha election is yet to be announced and political parties have not announced their candidates yet, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) started writing election campaign graphitis on the walls in Cooch Behar from Friday.



The Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress commenced the wall-writing campaign throughout the district.

Wall writing by the TMC started with a wall in the Khagrabari area of Block II in Cooch Behar. This activity was initiated in the presence of Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik and Cooch Behar Block II Trinamool Congress president Sajal Sarkar.

Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “Despite polling dates and candidates not being announced, we launched our Lok Sabha campaign on Friday following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Budget announcement. Rather than staying idle, everyone has hit the streets for campaigning. We anticipate potential provocations from the BJP, aiming to incite riots.

Our responsibility is to monitor and thwart any such attempts. We are committed to stay a step ahead in wall writing. The BJP will be nowhere near the TMC in terms of winning this election. They will fade into obscurity post-election.”

Cooch Behar district BJP general secretary Biraj Bose asserted: “Our candidate will triumph. Trinamool’s penchant for wall writing won’t alter the election outcome.”