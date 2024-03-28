LS polls: TMC lodges plaint with EC against PM, BJP candidate from Krishnanagar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer, West Bengal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and its candidate for Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat Amrita Roy for indulging in “corrupt” practices by “bribing” and “creating undue influences” through the announcement of a new monetary beneficial scheme for the electorate.



In its complaint letter, TMC wrote that a telephonic conversation between the PM and BJP’s Krishnanagar seat’s candidate Amrita Roy, on March 27, was a “campaign stunt” which was circulated with the media and uploaded on the official Instagram handle of BJP. In the conversation that was made viral, PM Modi purportedly told Roy that he is exploring legal options concerning how to return the money that was allegedly looted from the poor of West Bengal in return for jobs and was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The amount was stated to be approximately Rs 3000 crore.

TMC alleged that it was an attempt to pan out incorrect information and procedures established by law. “The amount at all purportedly seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot be distributed by the government as promised by Shri. Narendra Modi. The process of law allows the restoration of alleged recovered money/property only in terms of set procedures. In any case, the supposed 3000 crores recovered/attached/seized by the ED is an unverified and unconfirmed number,” it wrote in the complaint letter. It further alleged that since it is clear that PM Modi is exploring options to distribute it, it is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) since the PM attempted to sway the voters with monetary benefits, which is a “corrupt practice” and is a form of “bribery” to achieve “undue influence”.

In the second part of the complaint, TMC alleged the BJP candidate Amrita Roy was heard referring to her ancestor (Raja Krishnachandra Roy) who was a king/zamindar.

Trinamool said that Roy’s claim that it was because of the Maharaja that Hindu Sanatana Dharma could be saved is an attempt to acquire votes in the name of religion which is in violation of the MCC.

It added that the references of ‘Krishnachandra Roy’ and ‘Jagat Seth ‘ who are historical persons creating an undue advantage in favour of the BJP.

The party demanded that directions be issued to refrain PM Modi and other BJP members from making any monetary promises and/or announcing new schemes/policies/laws, and from making communal and religious comments.