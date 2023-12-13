LS polls: TMC holds public meet in Tamluk

Kolkata: In a public meeting held in East Midnapore’s Tamluk, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders asked voters to prioritise their basic needs and consider the benefits extended to them by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



The ruling party in Bengal has begun preparing the grounds for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which it is fighting with an aim to bag all 42 seats from the state in a bid to increase its representation in the Parliament.

The public meeting was also a form of protest against the state BJP unit which, in the wake of the ongoing alleged corruption cases in the state, has been accusing the TMC ministers and leaders of robbing the people of their hard-earned money.

Addressing the people, Cabinet minister and TMC leader Partha Bhowmick asked the people to cast their votes in the upcoming elections focusing on basic needs — “roti, kapda and makan” — and not pay heed to the alleged superficial promises that are being made by the BJP leaders.

Referring to the recent rally at Tamluk by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Partha questioned: “The Leader of the Opposition is only interested in telling the people who he thinks should get arrested. Given a chance he will lodge all TMC leaders in jail but why is there not a single word on what the BJP-led-government at the Centre has done for the people of the country?” He asked people whether, as promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they received money directly in their accounts or whether the promise of employment of lakhs of youths has been fulfilled?

He said: “On the contrary, fifty Gujarati businessmen are running the country and 10 of them have robbed taxpayer’s money from the banks and fled the country.”

On the other hand, he said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced a host of schemes for the welfare of the people of Bengal unlike Modi who has allegedly frozen the funds for the people of the state.