LS polls: TMC augments its IT-cell, adds teeth to social media campaigns

To make the most out of social media space for campaigns for the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have started recruiting talents for its IT cell.With a few months left for the Parliamentary elections, the ruling party in Bengal has begun preparing the field to gain an edge over the Opposition parties.

Sources said that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has stressed on adding more teeth to the social media campaigns which include daily updates highlighting how the BJP-led Union government has been allegedly depriving the people of the country of their basic needs. It was learnt that now the party is inducting talents to handle its social media content on a day-to-day basis. Recruitments will be made to handle main social media platforms such as Facebook and X, among others.In the age of ‘fake information’ in the digital space, the party is focusing on forming a fact-check team that will be posting ‘reality checks’ on social media platforms. The party is learnt to have received lakhs of applications and have already recruited many.

Presently, TMC has been uploading posts on social media with graphics wherein it is focusing on highlighting how the BJP-led Central government has been allegedly pushing the country into “darkness”. The party recently launched its ‘Jan Ki Baat’ campaign on social media as a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’ where it has been highlighting inflation and unemployment issues in the country.