LS polls: State CEO directs to execute all non-bailable warrants before full bench of ECI arrives in Bengal

The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday directed the police top brass to execute all non-bailable arrest warrants (NBW) before the scheduled arrival of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bengal in the first week of March.

State CEO Aariz Aftab held a meeting with the district magistrates, police superintendents and commissioners across the state to take stock of the preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls and at the same time issuing instructions ahead of the arrival of the full bench of ECI.

According to sources, the CEO has directed for beginning of naka checking and mapping of the vulnerable areas in strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the ECI.

According to sources, in the ECI, it will be the first time in history that the Commission will be holding a special training programme for all the registered political parties. The office of CEO Bengal will hold the same for the eight such parties in the state on February 29.

“We believe that apart from the state administration, the political parties have a big role to play for free and fair elections. The training session will impart lessons about their responsibility during the elections which may also contribute significantly to curbing violence during elections,” a senior ECI official said adding that the political parties have a role to play in ensuring that maximum participation takes place in the electoral process.

The ECI has decided to deploy 920 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which is the highest among all states and Union Territories. In the previous Lok Sabha

elections, the Election Commission deployed 740 companies of central forces in a

phased manner to ensure a peaceful elections.