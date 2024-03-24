LS polls: Sarees, t-shirts and caps with party symbols flood markets of Siliguri

Siliguri: With Lok Sabha polls fast approaching, t-shirts, saree, mufflers, caps, hats with symbols of different political parties and leaders have started flooding the markets of Siliguri.



T-shirts with the pictures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are available in different markets of Siliguri. Traders dealing in election material claimed that this election, there has been more demand for t-shirts, sarees and hats. They have already stocked election materials for all major political parties including TMC, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress.

According to the traders, clothes with the logo of TMC are in high demand, including flags. Second comes the Left Front. Amit Bansal, a businessman from Mahabirsthan, said: “So far, the demand for Trinamool and CPI(M) is high but if the number of rallies increases along with the campaign, our sales will increase noticeably.”

Lok Sabha election dates have already been announced. As Siliguri is divided into two districts, polling will take place here twice. On April 19, people who live under Jalpaiguri district will cast their votes and the rest will vote on April 26. Therefore, the flow of campaign will also be high in the city. As except TMC no other parties have announced their candidate names for Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling constituency, TMC started campaigning in Siliguri. Although every party has started buying flags, t-shirts, sarees, caps etc. Sarees with party symbols and in different colours are available.

The price range is also affordable. The t-shirt starts from Rs 95 to a maximum Rs 150. The price of the sarees is only Rs 180. Caps are being sold at Rs 10 and mufflers at Rs 50. Flags, t-shirts with the picture of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are selling fast. All these products have come from Gujarat.