LS polls: ‘People of Bengal want Didi’s guarantee, not Modi’s’

Kolkata: Asking people to desist from voting for the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told the gathering at the Brigade rally that Bengal needs Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s guarantee and not PM Modi’s in days to come.



Abhishek told the people: “Modi’s guarantee has zero warranty. Bengal needs Didi’s (Mamata) guarantee. Why do I call BJP anti-Bengal? Five years back they vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue and have also insulted Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. Did they apologise? No.”

Referring to the issue of Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal, he said the Centre has continued to withhold funds for Bengal despite many requests for clearance. He questioned: “Does this not show they are anti-Bengal?” He also played a video clip at the rally where the party has compiled footage showing people speaking against the alleged deprivation by the BJP-led Central government.

Banerjee also snubbed the BJP for allegedly referring to Sikhs as “Khalistani”. “BJP leaders call Sikh people Khalistani. Did Narendra Modi apologise?” he asked the crowd gathered at the rally. “I want everyone here to shout ‘Joy Bangla’ to ensure that it sends shivers down the spines of those in Delhi and cause a political earthquake there,” he added.

Abhishek, being questioned multiple times by central probe agencies in connection with investigations into several corruption cases, also claimed that the ED and CBI raids “won’t yield any result as they won’t be participating in the elections”. “They (BJP) may have money, central agencies, a section of the judiciary. But TMC has the support of people on its side,” he added.

Reacting to Calcutta High Court former judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joining the BJP, Abhishek said: “I won’t say anything regarding the judge. We were always under the impression that judges punish criminals to give justice to people but now in Modi ji’s term, judges are garlanded and are inducted into the corruption-infested BJP.”