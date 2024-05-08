LS polls: North Malda records 76.03% voter turnout, South Malda 76.69%

Malda: Voter turnout of 76.03 per cent was recorded in North Malda and 76.69 per cent in South Malda Lok Sabha constituencies as per the press release of the Election Commission of India. Both the seats went to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the ongoing general elections 2024. There are 7 Assembly segments in each of them.

Among the 7 assemblies in North Malda Lok Sabha constituency, Malda Assembly recorded the highest polling percentage with more than 80. 86 per cent and Ratua the least with nearly 72.92 per cent.

Among others, Chanchal Assembly recorded 73.65 per cent, Gazole 79.25 per cent, Habibpur 77.16 per cent, Harishchandrapur 74.34 per cent and Malatipur 73.40 per cent.

On the other hand, out of the 7 assemblies of South Malda Lok Sabha, the voter turnout was the highest in Baishnabnagar Assembly with 79.71 per cent and least in Sujapur with 73.75 per cent.

The other 5 Assembly constituencies are English Bazar with 78.87 per cent, Manikchak with 73.79 per cent, Farakka with 75.08 per cent, Mothabari Assembly with 75.26 per cent and Shamsherganj with 76.08 per cent. As per records, North Malda has 17,70,007 voters and South Malda 18,48,918. Interestingly, two Assembly segments of South Malda Parliamentary constituency, English Bazar in Malda and Samserganj in Murshidabad district, have more female voters than males. There are 1,43,572 female voters and 1,42,222 male voters in the English Bazar. Samserganj has 1,26,024 female voters and 1,21,390 males.

Both the North Malda and South Malda constituencies witnessed triangular fights between TMC, BJP and Congress. Minority votes are supposed to play a pivotal role in making or breaking candidates in both these constituencies. Splitting of minority votes could tilt scales too.