LS polls: Mamata to start campaigning on March 31 from Krishnanagar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will start her Lok Sabha poll campaign from Krishnanagar on March 31.



This would be her first public rally after she received injuries on her forehead and remained under medication following doctors’ advice.

Banerjee is expected to hold a rally in favour of her party candidate from Berhampore, Yusuf Pathan.

Banerjee will carry out a campaign in favour of Mohua Moitra who is contesting from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency on Trinamool Congress’ ticket.

It is assumed that Banerjee may train her guns on the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Central agencies after Mohua Moitra’s residences were searched by the CBI.

Banerjee will hold a public rally at Dhubulia Sukanta Sporting Club Ground in South Krishnanagar at 12 pm on March 31.

Incidentally, she had carried out a series of public distribution programmes in several districts in the past couple of months prior to the Election notification.

The Chief Minister held a public meeting in Habra, North 24-Parganas on March 12 and virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 647 projects worth over Rs 8405 crore across the state. She announced the official launch of the Karmashree project through which the job card holders in the state would be guaranteed 50 days’ work and payment for their toil.

The Chief Minister in February, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a slew of projects worth over Rs 700 crore associated with the Howrah district. Banerjee marked the beginning of the delivery of services under various social welfare schemes to over 1.5 lakh people in the district from a government programme at Santragachi in Howrah. Moreover, in January, Banerjee inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones of many new projects worth around Rs 1,662 crore in two districts — Malda and Murshidabad. “The state government is spending a total of around Rs 1,100 crore for Murshidabad and around Rs 562 for Malda,” she had said.