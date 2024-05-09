LS polls: Mala Roy & Saayoni Ghosh, among others, file nomination papers

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates from two Parliamentary constituencies — Kolkata South and Jadavpur — submitted their nominations on Thursday.



Mala Roy, who is contesting from the Kolkata South seat submitted her nomination to the District Election Officer (DEO) Kolkata South Rashmi Kamal at Survey Building in Alipore while Saayoni Ghosh, TMC’s nominee from Jadavpur submitted her nomination to DEO, South 24-Parganas Sumit Gupta at the latter’s office in Alipore. Roy was accompanied by several MLAs of Assembly constituencies under Kolkata South PC – namely Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Port), Javed Ahmed Khan (Kasba), Debasish Kumar (Rashbehari) and several councillors of South Kolkata when she went to file her nominations. “I have been campaigning door-to-door and the people are happy with the development work done in this constituency. I am expecting a steep rise in my winning margin which I hope will go up to 3 lakhs,“ Roy said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Roy won the seat by a margin of nearly 1.56 lakh votes defeating Chandra Kumar Bose.

Saayoni Ghosh was accompanied by Aroop Biswas, MLA from Tollygunge and Debabrata Majumder MLA from Jadavpur among others.

While Ghosh went for submission of her nomination, CPI(M) candidates from Diamond Harbour Pratik Ur Rehman and Mathurapur Sarat Chandra Halder had already reached the office of the DEO to file their nominations. The TMC supporters got involved in a heated exchange of words followed by sloganeering against each other that embroiled into a scuffle-like situation. However, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Ghosh expressed her confidence in winning the Jadavpur seat that was won by TMC candidate Mimi Chakraborty by a margin of over 2.95 lakh votes during the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Mimi had defeated Anupam Hazra of BJP.