LS polls: Jagadish Chandra Basunia begins campaign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia initiated his election campaign by worshiping at the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, marking his first visit to the city since being announced as the party’s candidate. Accompanied by key party leaders, including Cooch Behar district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmick and state vice-president Rabindranath Ghosh, Basunia offered prayers at the temple before attending the 8th extended meeting of TMC at Rabindra Bhawan.

Subsequently, he participated in a special meeting with party leaders at the district TMC party office. Basunia stated: “At Madanmohan Thakurbari, I prayed for the peace, prosperity and harmony of the residents of Cooch Behar. The neglected people of Cooch Behar, who contributed to the victory of the BJP MP in the past, have only received false promises and deprivation in the last five years. Whether it’s the talk of a separate state, union territory status, or the name of Panchanan Barma, the people of Bengal and Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency have understood it all. They will respond in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” He added: “My primary goal is to showcase the development initiatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the election campaign. I am fully optimistic about that.” In contrast, BJP’s candidate for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, current MP and Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik has already launched his election campaign, visiting various assemblies within the district.