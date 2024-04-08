LS polls: GCPA to support TMC

Siliguri: Alleging “betrayal” by the BJP, the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA) has extended support to Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. GCPA leadership announced their support at a press conference in Siliguri on Monday.

Laxmikant Burman, the President of GCPA; Pabitra Burman, general secretary and Nipak Burman, spokesperson held a press conference in Siliguri on Monday claiming that the Central government has not fulfilled its promise to make Cooch Behar a separate state or granting autonomy.

On the contrary, Anant Maharaj has been made a Rajya Sabha MP, so that he cannot raise the separate state issue again, claimed the GCPA leaders. “We have been agitating for a separate state. We supported the BJP because they promised to declare Cooch Behar as a separate state or autonomous body, but they did not keep their promise. At least, the TMC-led government has taken several initiatives for the betterment of the Kamtapuri and Rajbansis. Therefore, we have placed some other demands before the Chief Minister. She has assured us that she will fulfil them. That is why we will extend our support to TMC,” said Nipak Barman. Pavitra Burman, general secretary, GCPA said: “The central government has repeatedly cheated us, and Jeevan Singh, commander-in-chief of the KLO is under constant surveillance.

The BJP wants to prevent us from raising our voices. Therefore, we made this decision. However, if TMC does not mention our demands in their manifesto, we will cast our votes in NOTA.” They, however, did not want to elaborate on their demands kept before the Chief Minister.

GCPA and Anant Maharaj had supported the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections. BJP won every seat in North Bengal due to the efforts given by GCPA, claim the leaders. Jai Birsa Munda Ulgulan, an organization of Adivasi people will also support TMC. They also announced their support in a news conference on Monday.