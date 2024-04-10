LS polls: ECI seizes over Rs 206 crore; Kolkata South tops list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized over Rs 206 crore since the MCC for the Parliamentary polls came into effect.

Kolkata South constituency tops the seizure list with over Rs 23.49 crore followed by North 24-Parganas and Howrah with seizures worth over Rs 20.03 crore and Rs 19.37 crore respectively, sources in the ECI said.

Darjeeling which figures in the poll panel’s list of financially sensitive constituencies is fourth in the list with seizures being over Rs 17.33 crore.

For the first time in Bengal, the ECI has earmarked 6 of the 42 Parliamentary constituencies (PCs) of Bengal, including Malda North, Malda South, Darjeeling, Asansol, Kolkata North and Bongaon as financially sensitive.

Kolkata North’s seizure has crossed Rs 7.39 crore while Malda district has had a figure of Rs 6.26 crore.

The ECI has created a portal with 20 enforcement agencies that includes both Central and state for a coordinated approach to mapping expenditure in sensitive constituencies.

The highest seizure in Bengal has been in the freebies and other items category where items worth over Rs 101 crore have been seized. Cash seized has been Rs 10.75 crore while drugs worth Rs 25 crore have been confiscated. Precious metals valued at Rs 32.43 crore have been seized.

According to available data from the ECI, the seizure figure was to the tune of Rs 118.04 crore in the 2019 LS polls. In the 2021 Assembly elections, cash seizure climbed up to

Rs 300.11 crore.