LS polls: ECI asks to execute pending non-bailable warrants before 1st phase

Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a high-level meeting with all the DMs and SPs and the police commissioners aiming at taking stock of the law-and-order situation in the state and also overseeing preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.



During the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar sent out an unequivocal message to DMs and SPs that violence must be stopped and there will be no place for violence during elections.

The full bench of the ECI directed the DMs and SPs to execute all the pending non-bailable warrants before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections begins. The full bench also asked to provide the district-wise law and order report. The ECI reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over fake voter lists. Several DMs were asked as to why the names of many dead people have not been removed yet.

Basirhat SP has reportedly been cautioned by the full bench that officers will be removed if any incidents of atrocities on women occur. Sandeshkhali is under the jurisdiction of SP Basirhat. The ECI has been closely monitoring the Sandeshkhali incident.

During the meeting, the full bench of the ECI also examined several issues including the law-and-order situation and gave specific directions regarding fake voter lists, income expenditure of candidates, deployment of Central forces. Several DMs were asked as to why dead voters were not removed. The full bench has categorically told the officers that not a single case of hurling bombs does not take place during the elections.

According to sources, the full bench of the ECI said that they received complaints that many officers were not taking proper steps. It was already learnt that around 920 companies of Central forces may be deployed in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections. The full bench of the ECI also made an observation that no civic volunteers will be directly or indirectly involved in Lok Sabha elections. It was learnt that during the meeting, the Kolkata Police commissioner was asked by the ECI as to what was the difference between the civic volunteer and the green police.

The full bench of the ECI will also meet Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and DGP Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday. A 13-member full bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Arun Goel, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday. Earlier on Monday the full bench of the ECI held an all-party meeting where it received several complaints from various political parties.