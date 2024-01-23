LS polls: EC likely to increase booths manned by women poll workers in Bengal

Kolkata: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) is learnt to have decided to increase the percentage of polling booths in Bengal that will be manned by women election workers.



With a few months left for the Parliamentary elections, the commission has begun preparations to ready the field for the electoral battle. It wants to leave no stone unturned in its measures to hold the polls successfully and for which it has already been meeting district magistrates and police administration in the state in phases.

The number of polling booths in 2024 is learnt to have increased to more than 80,000 from 79,453 approximately in 2023. To manage these 80453 odd booths, about 3,95,934 election workers are required and out of these about 1,54,374 are women workers. The commission has already received names for election workers and will soon finalise a list, sources said. Sources said that this time the commission is seeking to increase the per cent of polling booths that will be manned by women election workers. As a general rule, in every Assembly constituency, there is one booth that is manned by women election workers. Going by this calculation, about 10 per cent seats in Bengal, this time, will be manned by women election workers, it was learnt. Sources also said that women poll workers will mostly be limited to booths within the cities and its outskirts but not in the villages. They will also not be transferred to other districts unlike their male counterparts. The women poll workers will be allotted duty in booths in their home constituencies. Such a decision was taken keeping in mind their safety. Even as the election body has not announced the exact date for polls, it is being expected that the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April or May.