LS polls: Bratya Basu attends meet in S Dinajpur to work out strategy

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bratya Basu was in Balurghat on Friday to attend a meeting to work out a strategy to ensure the victory of the TMC candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.



On Thursday evening, he held a press conference in Gangarampur with the TMC candidate Biplab Mitra. “There was a discussion about the strategy that TMC will adopt for the Lok Sabha polls in Balurghat. We are in a comfortable position here and our candidate Biplab Mitra will win from this seat.” According to Basu, Balurghat will definitely vote for Mamata Banerjee’s endeavours for the development of Bengal along with the welfare schemes that each and every family benefits from. “Our party also has a great influence in the rural areas. The Opposition BJP is not taking the TMC candidate lightly. The Home minister had come to campaign. In the future, the Prime Minister will attend a campaign for the BJP candidate in Balurghat,” he said. Answering a question about the PM’s campaigns, Basu said: “The Prime Minister had attended several election campaigns during the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal. However, the BJP candidates lost in most places that the Prime Minister had campaigned in,” stated Basu.

“It is true that we have problems in some places in South Dinajpur but I hope that we will be able to resolve them,” added Basu. In another development, on Friday afternoon, about 50 families from the BJP joined the TMC from South Dinajpur’s Patra area where Union Home minister Amit Shah had attended an election campaign in support of BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday. Biplab Mitra was present in this programme.

They were handed over the party flag by Mitra.