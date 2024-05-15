LS polls: BJP’s request goes unheard as EC accepts all nominations for 7th phase

Kolkata: The BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) demanding the cancellation of the nominations of two TMC candidates — Mala Roy in Kolkata South Lok Sabha Constituency and Hazi Nurul Islam in Basirhat on the ground of serious defects in the nomination paper.

However, it was learnt that the EC had accepted all nominations for the seventh phase. During a press conference, BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said anyone filing the nomination and who had been in any government, legislative or parliamentary position before, has to produce the “no dues certificate” from the government for the last 10 years along with his nomination.

BJP claimed that Haji Nurul Islam has not submitted that ‘no dues certificate’. They also said that Roy besides being an MP is also the chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. This office is deemed to be an ‘office of profit’. She had filed her nomination this time without resigning from that post. BJP’s first candidate for Birbhum LS seat, Debasish Dhar, a former Indian Police Service officer, got his nomination cancelled because he also could not produce that ‘no dues certificate’ from the state government. The BJP had to change our candidate at Birbhum.