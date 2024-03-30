LS polls: BJP names 2 more candidates; ex-IPS officer Debashis Dhar to fight from Birbhum

Kolkata: BJP, on Saturday evening, announced candidates for two more Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, Birbhum and Jhargram.



However, the saffron party is yet to announce its candidates for the high-voltage LS constituencies — Diamond Harbor and Asansol.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour while actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is contesting from Asansol.

In Birbhum, BJP’s candidate is ex-IPS officer and former Superintendent of Police (SP) Debashis Dhar, who recently resigned from the services, while Dr Pranot Tudu will fight in Jhargram. With this, the BJP has announced candidates for 40 seats in Bengal. It is not yet known when the candidates will be announced in the remaining two seats.

According to reports, Dhar, the former SP of Cooch Behar, was suspended after the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections during which four people were killed in Sitalkuchi district in an alleged firing by Central forces.

The BJP, however, says Dhar’s suspension was a political

vendetta. with agency inputs