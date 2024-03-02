LS polls: Abhishek to embark on dist tours with rally on March 14

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to hold massive rallies in the districts from March 14 when he is expected to begin the Jalpaiguri tour. Banerjee along with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will take part in the Brigade rally on March 10. Trinamool Congress already announced a rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on March 10 — its first at the venue in five years — to protest against the Centre’s funds block to Bengal.

After attending the Brigade rally, Abhishek Banerjee will start his district tour when he is expected to carry out rigorous campaigns in several districts. On March 16, Banerjee is expected to attend a rally in West Midnapore’s Narayangarh after which he may again go to North Bengal. On March 18, he may hold a rally in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur while on March 20, he may take part in a rally in North 24-Parganas Basirhat. On March 22, he will attend a rally in East Burdwan.

During his Lok Sabha campaigns, Banerjee may focus on the development schemes carried out by the state government. He may also highlight how the Centre has deprived the people of Bengal by not clearing state’s dues.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to take part in a rally which will be organised by the women wing of her party in Kolkata on March 7 on ahead of International Women’s Day. The rally is expected to start from College street and will end at Dharmatala.

It will touch several crucial points in North and Central Kolkata, including Bowbazar, Wellington More, SN Banerjee Road. According to sources within the TMC women’s wing, Banerjee may address a gathering at Dharmatala.