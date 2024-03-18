LS polls 2024: CEO to hold virtual meet with DEOs

Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Bengal, Aariz Aftab will hold a virtual meeting with all the district election officers (DEO) on Monday to discuss in detail the deployment of Central forces in the Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies.

It is assumed that the CEO may issue necessary guidelines regarding the deployment of Central forces.

The day after the Election Commission of India announced 7-phase LS elections, all the police stations across the state have been directed to send daily law and order reports to the CEO office. In the report, each police station will have to mention what steps have been taken to execute the non-bailable warrants under their jurisdiction. They will also have to mention what steps have been taken against those who had a previous history of creating trouble during elections. The police will have to submit the report of naka-checking as well on a daily basis. The full bench of the ECI during its meeting with all the DMs and SPs and the police commissioners earlier this month the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar sent out an unequivocal message to DMs and SPs that violence must be totally stopped and there will be no place for violence during elections. The full bench of the ECI had directed the DMs and SPs to execute all the pending non-bailable warrants before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections begins. The full bench also asked to provide the district-wise law and order report.

It was already learnt that around 920 companies of Central forces may be deployed in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections. The full bench of the ECI during its meeting in the city also made an observation that no civic volunteers would be involved directly or indirectly during Lok Sabha elections this year.