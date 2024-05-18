LS elections: Politicians master art of combining digital & traditional campaigns

Kolkata: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, qualified by experts as by far the most expensive democratic exercise in the history of India where poll-related spending by political parties could exceed a jaw-dropping Rs 1.35 lakh-crore, have emerged as a space where social media and other digital platforms are formidable campaign instruments.

With about a third of that booty earmarked for communication, political parties are harnessing the power of these platforms to intimately connect with voters to amplify their agendas.

In Bengal though, it seems candidates across the board aren’t ready to give up on the traditional campaign methods just yet with parties displaying an overt preference for a mix and match of tried-and-tested mass outreach methods with those of the digital age.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy, representing Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, emphasises the importance of traditional campaigning over digital methods. He believes in the value of face-to-face interactions, distributing leaflets, and engaging with voters directly.

“I believe in traditional campaigning. People want to see the candidates in the fray. They want to see and talk to the nominees,” Roy said.

“Dum Dum is different from other constituencies. Here we are distributing leaflets among voters, visiting the localities. In addition, we have wall graffiti with the party’s messages written on them,” the septuagenarian leader said.

According to the experienced leader, digital campaigning may be popular elsewhere, but not in Dum Dum.

“Traditional methods of campaigning are very important. All the country’s top leaders are touring across the nation to address rallies,” Roy said.His opponent CPI(M)’s Sujan Chakraborty shares this sentiment, preferring door-to-door campaigns and personal interactions despite the scorching weather.

Both parties employ traditional tactics like songs, poems and street performances to convey their messages.

Though both parties are poles apart as far as their ideologies are concerned, the candidates are like-minded regarding campaigning.

“I believe in door-to-door campaigns in spite of the hot and sultry weather. I campaign on foot for three to four hours in the morning,” he said.

Besides visiting localities, he is making it a point to visit local markets, shops and meeting people personally