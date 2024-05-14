LS elections: Over 80% voter turnout recorded in 4th phase

Kolkata: The eight Parliamentary constituencies that went to polls on Monday in state witnessed over 80 per cent turnout.

This is the second highest among the phases so far. In the first phase of elections when three constituencies Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri went to polls the vote percentage was slightly higher at 81.9 per cent.

During the 4th phase of polls held on Monday, apart from Berhampore and Asansol, the other six constituencies — Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman East, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Bolpur and Birbhum saw over 80 per cent polling.

As per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bardhaman East seat registered 82.85 per cent voting – the highest among the eight constituencies followed by Bolpur with 82.66 per cent.

Birbhum saw 81.91 per cent polling, Ranaghat 81.87, Bardhaman – Durgapur 80.72, Krishnanagar 80.65, Berhampore 77.54 and Asansol 73.27, the lowest. Though the overall vote percentage improved in comparison to the second and third phases which saw 76.58 and 77.53 per cent voting respectively, however, in comparison to polling in the last Lok Sabha (2019) and Assembly in 2021, the voting percentage was low in the majority of the constituencies.

Berhampore in 2019 and 2021 registered 79.41 and 79.74 per cent polling, Krishnanagar had 83.77 and 85.47 voting, Ranaghat saw 84.18 and 85, Bardhaman East witnessed 84.75 and 86.24, Bardhaman- Durgapur 82.60 and 82.13, Asansol 76.62 and 72.78, Bolpur 85.70 and 86.02 and Birbhum 85.28 and 84.29.

“The installation of CCTV cameras in all the polling stations and the strategic deployment of Central Forces have contributed significantly in keeping away the unwanted elements from the election process. We have also taken suitable measures for corrections in the voters’ list that resulted in weeding out fake voters.

Considering the other constituencies in the country that went for polls, our polling has been highly satisfactory during the fourth phase,“ an official said.

He added that there was hardly any complaint of false voting in this election. The genuine voters only exercised their franchise.