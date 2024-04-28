LS elections: Dev’s campaign for Rachana Banerjee in Hooghly draws massive crowd

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee campaigned for Trinamool’s Ghatal candidate and actor Dev in Pingla's Mundumari Village Ground, Dev was in Hooghly on Saturday to support his Tollywood colleague and TMC candidate Rachana Banerjee.



TMC Hooghly candidate and actress Rachana, known for hosting 'Didi No 1', one of the most popular Bengali reality shows, has drawn significant crowds to nearly all her road shows. Yet, the turnout soared on Saturday during a road show in Pandua, Hooghly, when Tollywood superstar Dev joined Rachana.

Rachana was delighted by Dev's presence during her campaign in Hooghly.

She praised him for being a positive influence, who encourages her and shares valuable tips.

“I'm really happy Dev is here. Everyone loves him, and his support means a lot. He's a good human being who speaks from the heart. He's advised me to do the same,” said Rachana, who has become a meme sensation after her ‘smoke’ comments.

Dev sounded optimistic about the enthusiastic turnout in Pandua, Hooghly, on Saturday, seeing it as a sign of people's admiration for the TMC candidate and the party. When asked if he's confident about winning a third term as the TMC MP from Ghatal, he smiled and said: "People know who has worked for them and who stands by them.”

Alongside campaigning in his own constituency i.e. Ghatal, where he has won twice before, he's also lending his support to other TMC candidates.

Mamata Banerjee herself acknowledged Dev's significant contribution to the party's campaigning efforts on Friday in Pingla.