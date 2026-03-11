LPG shortage triggers protest near Mathabhanga Gas Office

Cooch Behar: Customers staged a protest in front of the Mathabhanga Gas Office after allegedly failing to receive LPG cylinders even days after booking them. Several customers claimed that despite completing their bookings, cylinders were unavailable, forcing them to return home empty-handed.



According to the customers, they have been visiting the gas office repeatedly for the past few days, but have not been able to collect their cylinders. As a result, cooking in many households has been severely disrupted, leaving families in distress.

After receiving information about the protest, police from Mathabhanga Police Station arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

The gas agency authorities have put up a notice stating that the shortage has arisen due to the ongoing war situation. The notice also mentioned that customers will receive gas cylinders only after completing their KYC formalities.

Customers who came to collect their cylinders, including Neetu Sha and Madan Dulal Karmakar, expressed their frustration. They said the gas had been booked nearly a week ago, but delivery has not yet been made.

They also alleged that they have been visiting the office for the past three days without success, leaving their households almost unable to cook.

Meanwhile, the issue has also triggered a political debate. Trinamool Congress Cooch Behar District Chairman

Girindra Nath Barman blamed the central government for the situation, while BJP Cooch Behar District Vice President Biraj Bose said the shortage is due to the war and should not be politicised.