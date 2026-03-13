LPG shortage threatens Darjeeling first flush tea production

Darjeeling: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has sent the North Bengal tea industry into a tizzy, with the ongoing crisis affecting the production of the premium first flush tea.



The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) has written to the Tea Board of India, seeking immediate intervention with the Union government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of industrial LPG to tea estate factories.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Chairman of the Tea Board of India in Kolkata on March 10, the DTA expressed concern over an order issued by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry on March 5. The order reportedly directs public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to ensure that LPG procured is supplied solely to domestic consumers.

Most tea factories in the Darjeeling hills had shifted from coal-fired systems to industrial LPG over the past decade. The transition was undertaken after traces of anthraquinone were detected in tea consignments exported abroad, creating serious trade concerns among international buyers.

“Any disruption in the supply of industrial LPG could severely affect the manufacturing of Darjeeling tea, a Geographical Indication (GI) product and a major export commodity. The industry supports around 55,000 permanent workers and their families,” stated Sandeep Mukherjee, Principal Advisor, DTA.

First flush is produced from March to April end, constituting 20 per cent of the total 6 million kg of the annual production of tea by the Darjeeling tea industry. The first flush is largely exported and fetches high prices, enabling the industry to sustain throughout the year. “Out of the 78 operational tea gardens in the Darjeeling Hills, more than 50 gardens have converted their factories from conventional coal to LPG,” added Mukherjee.

The association requested the Tea Board to use its good offices with the concerned ministry to ensure that tea factories continue receiving industrial LPG without interruption.

“The shortage of LPG will definitely affect the Dooars Terai tea industry also, as several garden factories have crossed over from conventional coal to LPG. Many are in the process of conversion also. We too plan to meet concerned authorities to ensure that a steady supply of commercial LPG continues in the tea gardens,” stated Ram Avatar Sharma, Secretary, Indian Tea Planters’ Association, Dooars unit, talking to Millennium Post.