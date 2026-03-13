LPG shortage: Kolkata Police intensifies vigil against black-marketing

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has instructed all police stations to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas to prevent black-marketing of LPG cylinders amid the ongoing supply shortage.



Additionally, the officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations have been directed to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incidents occur over LPG cylinder bookings or during the refuelling of auto-rickshaws with LPG at fuel pumps.

Amid the limited LPG supply, the Centre has issued a directive prohibiting the booking of domestic LPG cylinders within 25 days of the last delivery date.

Mamata Banerjee has asked LPG dealers in Bengal not to send stock outside the state amid the current situation and directed police to curb black-marketing and misuse of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes.

Acting on her instructions, Kolkata Police has begun monitoring dealer stocks, with the Enforcement Branch visiting outlets to ensure consumers are not harassed. Meanwhile, senior Kolkata Police officers have advised the use of microwave ovens, induction cooktops, air fryers and other electric appliances in police barracks. So far, no irregularities have been reported, and the situation remains normal.

However, long queues were seen outside gas dealers’ offices across the city for LPG cylinder bookings.