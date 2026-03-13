LPG shortage casts shadow on north Bengal tourism industry

Alipurduar: The ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders across the country is beginning to impact the tourism sector in North Bengal, raising concerns among hotel and restaurant owners in the hill districts and the Dooars. The scarcity of cooking gas is being felt across the state, and tourism stakeholders fear the crisis could disrupt the upcoming peak tourist season.

Gas supplies in hotels across the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are gradually running out, while a similar situation is being witnessed in the Dooars. The Darjeeling Hotel Owners’ Association has already informed the District Magistrate about the crisis, warning that if gas supplies are not restored soon, hotels may be forced to shut down their operations. In such a situation, existing bookings may also have to be cancelled.

Tourism stakeholders claim the situation has worsened after the central government imposed restrictions on the use of commercial gas cylinders in hotels and resorts, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The crisis has come at a time when the tourism season is about to peak. With the Higher Secondary and other board examinations already concluded, bookings this year are significantly higher compared to previous seasons and tourist inflow is expected to rise further from the last week of March.

Tourists visiting the tourism circuits of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts come not only for sightseeing but also to enjoy local cuisine. However, the shortage of gas cylinders has become a major hurdle in operating kitchens.

Due to the scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders, several hotels and resorts have already reduced menu items, particularly dishes that require large quantities of gas. Some establishments have also reported booking cancellations.

Reggie Lama, General Secretary of the Darjeeling Hotel Owners’ Association, said nearly 70 to 75 per cent of people in Darjeeling depend directly or indirectly on tourism. “Tourists not only come to visit, but we must also provide food and other services. But the gas crisis has made it difficult to run our kitchens. If this situation continues, the entire economy of Darjeeling could collapse,” he said.

Expressing concern, Biswajit Saha, President of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, said the shortage contradicts the government’s earlier push for LPG under the Ujjwala scheme and may even force people to return to firewood, putting additional pressure on forests.

Saikat Roy, owner of a well-known restaurant on Park Road in Alipurduar, said: “With the current stock, we can somehow run the restaurant for another five or six days. After that, if gas cylinders are not available, we will have no option but to close down,” he said.