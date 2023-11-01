LPG pipeline installation begins in Cooch Behar

Work of laying Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipelines to houses commenced in Cooch Behar city on Wednesday. The project was inaugurated by Cooch Behar Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh from in front of his residence.

Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh stated: “This gas pipeline will connect every household in the 20 wards of the municipality. People will greatly benefit if the pipeline reaches every doorstep. Currently, individuals often need to go out to get gas cylinders despite busy schedules. However, once this project is completed, people will experience significant convenience.”