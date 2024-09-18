LPG cylinder truck catches fire at bottling plant

Raiganj: On Tuesday afternoon, an LPG cylinder-laden truck caught fire at the Bharat Petroleum bottling plant. The incident occurred in the plants parking area, where the lorry, loaded with gas-filled cylinders, ignited, raising fears of a

possible explosion.

According to plant officials, the fire started after the driver of the lorry lit an incense stick in his cabin as part of a religious offering to Lord Biswakarma. The truck caught fire from the burning incense triggering the blaze.

The plant’s employees, equipped with a sophisticated fire fighting system, immediately sprang into action, working alongside fire brigade personnel. Their quick and coordinated efforts ensured the fire was extinguished before it could spread to other parts of the plant.

“The driver was unaware that the incense had ignited part of the truck,” said a plant official. “Thanks to the prompt response from both our team and the fire brigade, the fire was brought under control.”