LPG cylinder explodes, metal pieces pierce through 8-year-old’s belly

Kolkata: An eight-year-old boy died after a portion of an LPG cylinder that exploded in a fire incident hit the child on his belly.



According to sources, early on Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a shop at the Midnapore Bazar gate area. Within moments, the fire started spreading to other shops. After a while, local people informed the police and fire brigade. Three fire tenders were pressed into action after a few moments. Meanwhile, hearing the incident of the fire, local residents came out of their homes to witness the situation. An eight-year-old was also standing beside his grandfather when suddenly an LPG cylinder inside a sweets shop exploded after it came in contact with the flames. The metal pieces of the cylinder pierced the belly of the boy. He was rushed to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where the boy was declared brought dead.

Later, Chairman of Midnapore Municipality, Soumen Khan went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

He reportedly talked to the family members of the boy and assured of necessary assistance. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a

short circuit.