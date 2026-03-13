LPG crunch: TMC flays Centre, labels Modi ‘political tourist’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that the ongoing LPG shortage and rising prices are the result of the Centre’s “wrong policies,” claiming that the situation has pushed the country into multiple crises affecting ordinary people.



Addressing a press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the gas crisis has created severe difficulties for households across the country.

He claimed that the Centre’s policies have triggered four major crises - a shortage of cooking gas, pressure on the energy sector, increasing financial burden on families and widespread hardship among the public.

Ghosh said people are being harassed due to the BJP government’s policy failures.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to West Bengal on Saturday, alleging that the Prime Minister would arrive in the state with “false promises” before elections like a “political tourist.”

The TMC leader questioned how Modi could seek votes when, according to the party, the Centre owes West Bengal around Rs 1.94 lakh crore under various schemes, including the 100-day rural employment programme, housing and road development.

“The Prime Minister should apologise to the people for the harassment they are facing,” Ghosh said, accusing him of trying to mislead people during his visit.

Responding to questions from journalists, Ghosh also criticised reports that the stage at Modi’s rally would be designed in the likeness of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple. He questioned whether the rally venue was meant to resemble a “theme puja pandal”.

He further claimed that development of temples and pilgrimage sites in the state had been undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing initiatives at Dakshineswar, Kalighat Temple and other religious places. According to the party, using temple imagery at a political rally was merely an attempt to appeal to

Bengali sentiments.