LPG crunch hits clubs in Kolkata: Buffets cancelled, parties suspended

KOLKATA: Planning a party at the Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC) this weekend? You may have to put those plans on hold. If you thought the ongoing commercial LPG crisis had only affected restaurants and roadside eateries, think again. Several of Kolkata’s heritage clubs are now feeling the heat of the gas crunch. From discontinuing buffets and trimming menus to suspending party bookings and avoiding deep-fried items, many clubs are adopting precautionary measures to keep essential kitchen operations running.



CRC secretary Chandan Roychowdhury said the club has already begun cutting down on fried items to conserve LPG. Party orders have also been suspended until the situation improves.

“Our caterers have requested us to avoid fried items for the time being,” he said. At The Bengal Club, weekend buffets have been temporarily discontinued and will remain suspended until March 31. However, the club will continue to offer its set lunch menu during this period.

Subir Banerjee of The Lake Club, another premier club in south Kolkata, said party bookings have been put on hold until the LPG situation stabilises. Club members are also being encouraged to avoid fried items while placing food orders.

Other prominent clubs, including Tolly Club and Calcutta International Club, are currently operating with a truncated menu as they try to manage the ongoing LPG shortage.