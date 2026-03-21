LPG crisis: Kolkata’s Nahoum & Sons down shutters

KOLKATA: The ripple effects of unrest in the Middle East have long reached Kolkata. The LPG shortage has hit several restaurants across the city, especially at a time when demand surges ahead of Eid. From biryani kitchens to legacy establishments, many are struggling to keep their kitchen running. Amid this crisis, the city’s iconic Nahoum and Sons has temporarily shut down.



The 123-year-old Jewish bakery, located in New Market, has decided to remain closed till March 22. A notice displayed outside the shop reads “unavoidable circumstances” for this temporary pause.

Speaking to the media, Jagadish Haldar, a representative of the bakery, said the supply of commercial LPG had been inconsistent for several days. While operations continued with limited gas, production had to be scaled down majorly. Eventually, the situation reached a point where continuing business became unviable. He added that there are plans to reopen the bakery on March 23 and efforts are underway to resume full-fledged operations as soon as possible.

Keeping with Jewish customs, Nahoum and Sons remains closed every Saturday. However, barring the Covid-19 lockdown, such a prolonged closure is unprecedented in recent times. The last similar instance dates back to 2013, following the death of owner David Nahoum.

Founded by Baghdadi Jewish baker Nahoum Israel Mordecai, the legacy of Nahoum and Sons dates back to 1902. After arriving in Kolkata from the Middle East, Mordecai began by going door to door, selling freshly baked treats and cheese. As word of his craftsmanship spread among British colonisers and the city’s Baghdadi Jewish community, the business grew steadily. By 1916, he established the now-iconic bakery in New Market.

Over the decades, Nahoum’s has become synonymous with some of Kolkata’s most favourite baked delights, be it lemon tart, chicken patties, rum balls or baklava.