LPG crisis can’t come between Kolkata & its ‘Poila Baishakh’ feast

KOLKATA: Can you even imagine ‘Poila Baishakh’ without a plate of rich mutton kosha or aromatic Bhetki Paturi? And then wrapping it all up with mishti doi and a spread of traditional sweets? For Bengalis, ‘Poila Baishakh’ isn’t just the start of a new year; it’s a full-blown celebration of food and culinary heritage.



This year, though, there’s been a hiccup since the past few months. The ongoing LPG gas crisis over the Middle East conflict has disrupted daily operations across city restaurants and eateries. Menus have been tweaked, and kitchens are under pressure. But when it comes to ‘Poila Baishakh’, giving up isn’t an option. Restaurateurs across Kolkata have prepped in advance to make sure the festive spirit of Bengal stays intact. At Ilish Truly Bong, known for its authentic fish delicacies, preparations have been meticulous. Lopamudra Kamilya of the Park Street diner admitted that the LPG cylinder shortage has been a concern, with supplies scarce and prices higher. “Food is an integral part of Poila Baishakh. So, we made sure we prepared well in advance,” Lopamudra Kamilya said. Over at Icchamotee in the New Market area, Mitasree Chowdhury has lined up favourites like Mutton Daakbungalow and Ilish Bhapa. “The LPG gas cylinders crisis continues. We have got 2-4 induction cooking tops and also have two stove handy,” she said.

City clubs are also going big. The Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC) is hosting a grand Mahabhoj spread, complete with musical programmes. Chandan Roychoudhury said bookings are pouring in, and caterers are handling the LPG situation. The Lake Club, too, is offering an elaborate Bengali spread along with a special musical programme celebrating Uttam Kumar’s birth centenary, mentioned Subir Banerjee.

Some eateries are getting creative. Spots like Canteen Pub and Grub, Traffic Gastropub, and Corridor Bar and Kitchen have aligned their ‘Poila Baishakh’ menus with the ongoing IPL season, keeping things efficient yet engaging for guests.

Meanwhile, 6 Ballygunge Place has opted for a buffet-only format, temporarily stopping à la carte to better manage fuel usage. Sweet shops aren’t untouched either. Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick have scaled down fried syrupy items to conserve fuel.

Still, one thing is clear, crisis or not, Kolkata isn’t letting anything come in the way of its Poila Baishakh feast.