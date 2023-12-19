LPG consumer Aadhaar authentication to be done at doorsteps

Kolkata: To ease pressure from distributors’ offices where LPG domestic consumers are queuing to get their Aadhaar re-authenticated, deliverymen will now carry out biometric credentials at the doorsteps while delivering cylinders.



Around 70 per cent to 80 per cent of delivery personnel have been given biometric authentication devices. The Oil Marketing Company clarified that the biometric authentication of LPG domestic consumers is being done by them to authenticate the Aadhaar submitted.

Bengal has around 2.6 crore domestic consumers. A huge number of these consumers still enjoy the subsidy. “It is very difficult to re-authenticate the biometric credentials of these consumers only through maintaining a queue at the distributors’ office,” an official said.

LPG cylinder delivery personnel visit each of these households. If they can authenticate by checking the biometric credentials it will be much easier and the process will be faster,” the official added.

“It is not that the subsidy will be discontinued or the gas connection will be terminated if the process is not done. It aims at authenticating the Aadhaar given by customers using subsidised LPG,” said an official.