Lowest temp likely to drop to 15 degrees towards end of week: MeT

Kolkata: The city dwellers on Wednesday felt comparatively colder weather as the lowest temperature dropped by 3 degrees Celsius from what it was registered on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will drop further in the next few days.

The city registered the lowest temperature at 20 degrees on Tuesday and it dropped to 17 on Wednesday morning. The weather office predicted that the lowest temperature may drop to 15 degree Celsius towards the end of the current week.

The lowest temperature in the western districts may drop below 14 degree Celsius. In case of some of the North Bengal districts, temperature may go below 3-4 degree Celsius.

The temperature had risen slightly in the past few days. Many were hoping for a harsh winter in Bengal in December. However, that hope remained unfulfilled for the past few days. The temperature on Tuesday was above normal.

The weather experts have pointed out that the temperature will drop in Bengal in the next few days as clouds will clear. Intense winter is expected over the weekend. People will witness fog in the morning and later in the day fog will disperse.

Kolkata’s temperature may hover 14-15°C on Friday and Saturday, the weather office prediction said.

The districts’ temperature will be 11°C. The city’s max temperature may remain at around 27°C. Currently, there’s a chance of fog in all districts of South Bengal. Visibility is around 200 metre in some places. There is no chance of rain for now.

All the districts are likely to experience dry weather for the next one week.

While the minimum temperatures in South Bengal are likely to fall gradually by 3-4 degrees Celsius, the mercury is set to dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius in north Bengal during the next four days.